Buckeye Partners upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel

Buckeye Partners (BPL +1.6% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $74 price target at Stifel following Q1 results, in which EPS fell short of analyst estimates but adjusted EBITDA of $277.5M beat expectations.

BPL said results benefited from a strong quarter in its pipelines and terminals segment as well as the initial quarter of contribution from its VTTI investment; on the earnings conference call, execs discussed BPL's recently proposed Permian crude oil pipeline and highlighted expectations for optionality the pipeline might provide shippers.

Stifel says BPL's demand-centric asset footprint and stable business model presents investors with an attractive investment, especially at current prices.