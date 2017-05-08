Perceptron -4.3% as revenue declines, loss narrows

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) has fallen 4.3% after hours after missing on top and bottom lines (vs. one estimate) in its fiscal Q3 report.

The company's loss narrowed to $0.6M from last year's $2.9M loss, though revenue fell by nearly 10%.

Bookings overall came to $23.2M (up 57%). Bookings by region: Americas, $11.3M; Europe, $7M; Asia, $4.9M.

Cash and short-term investments came to $5.1M, down from $6.3M a year-end 2016.

The company's still confident in 2017 guidance for high single-digit to low double-digit revenue growth, and sees Q4 revenue of $18.5M-$21.5M vs. an expected $18.5M (one estimate).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

