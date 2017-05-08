Johnson & Johnson facing probe into arthritis drug services

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has revealed via filing that the Justice Dept. has opened an investigation into services tied to a pair of its arthritis drugs, and a U.S. attorney is looking into some of its co-payment support programs.

The DOJ probe will look into management and advisory services the healthcare giant provided (via its Janssen Biotech unit) to rheumatology and gastroenterology practices that bought Remicade and Simponi Aria.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Attorney's office in Massachusetts is probing co-payment support programs for hepatitis C drug Olysiotm, as well as Simponi and Crohn's disease drug Stelara.