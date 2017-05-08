Ohio regulators grumble about Energy Transfer spills in Rover pipeline work

The number of spills tied to the $4.2B Rover natural gas pipeline that Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +1.6% ) is building through Ohio is growing, along with tensions between the company and state regulators, Bloomberg reports.

ETP reported two spills last month that sent nearly 50K barrels of drilling fluids flowing into Ohio wetlands while working to install the pipeline, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says more have occurred since then.

"The affected wetland will likely not recover to its previous condition for decades," according to an agency spokesperson, adding that the company needed to more closely monitor its drilling equipment and should have been better prepared for an immediate emergency response.

ETP tells Bloomberg that fluid spills are “not an unusual occurrence” during drilling operations and that it does not believe the releases will have an impact on the environment; it still expects to fully complete the project on time in November.