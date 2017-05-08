Fabrinet +10.7%, among top gainers after Q3 revenue beat

Fabrinet (FN +3.7% ) is the second-best postmarket gainer on the NYSE, up another 10.7% after hours, after posting Q3 earnings where revenues beat its own and analysts' expectations.

Net income missed expectations by $0.08/share but rose 46% Y/Y, to $30.5M, including a foreign exchange loss of $3.7M (about $0.10/share impact).

Cash and equivalents came to $136.6M, up from a year-ago $127.96M.

It's guiding to Q4 revenues of $361M-$365M (below consensus for $368.7M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.82-$0.84 (below an expected $0.88).

