Marvel's 'Guardians' sequel blasts away from film competition

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (DIS -0.5% ) opened with a smash, dominating movie spending over the weekend with a domestic opening of $146.5M and drawing multiples of that worldwide.

The film, a sequel to the surprise 2014 smash, added another $285M overseas to total $431.5M globally. It made up 79% of the cumulative top 10 gross overall, Box Office Mojo notes.

It was far ahead of holdover The Fate of the Furious (CMCSA +0.5% ), which fell off 57% in its fourth week to $8.6M, still good enough for the No. 2 spot; and The Boss Baby (FOX -1.9% , FOXA -2.5% ), in third with $5.98M.

The original Guardians of the Galaxy wrapped up with $333.2M domestically and $773.3M as a global total; the sequel's stronger opening (and positive word of mouth) is prompting hopes for another global smash. It drew $48M in its Chinese opening, nearly half of what the first film did overall there.

The Fate of the Furious weekend take was enough to push that film over the $200M domestic mark (to $207M) and make its worldwide take an impressive $1.162B.