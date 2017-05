South Koreans are heading to the polls to elect a new leader - most likely liberal Moon Jae-in - after former President Park Geun-hye was ousted over a sprawling corruption scandal.

The vote is being closely watched at a time of economic uncertainty and heightened tensions with North Korea.

So far in 2017: The won is up nearly 7% against the dollar, with local shares trading at a record high.

ETFs: EWY, KF, KEF, KORU, DXKW, DBKO, FKO, QKOR, HEWY, KOR