Asia-Pacific growth and China

Asia-Pacific's long-term growth outlook remains the strongest in the world, but the medium-term picture is weighed down by an aging population and sluggish productivity, the IMF warned in a new report.

Worries about China has been on the back burner for months now, but some recent weaker-than-expected data - PMI manufacturing, trade data and a metals selloff - has also put the spotlight back on the country's economy.

