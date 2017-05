California is borrowing up to $500M to pay for the crisis at the Oroville Dam, which was damaged earlier this year following major erosion to its emergency and primary spillways.

Guess who's providing the short-term funds? Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

It's perhaps a sign the state is ready to move past the sanctions it slapped on the bank in 2016.

