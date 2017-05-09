Paris climate meeting postponed

A meeting of Trump administration advisers that had been set for today to decide whether to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement has been postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

While the White House didn't say when the meeting would be rescheduled, President Trump has promised to announce a decision before a G7 summit at the end of May.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, XOP, FCG, ERY, GASL, DIG, PBW, DUG, BGR, XES, IYE, IEO, FENY, IEZ, GEX, QCLN, PXE, ICLN, GASX, PXI, FIF, PXJ, RYE, PBD, NDP, GUSH, PSCE, PZD, DRIP, DDG, FXN, PUW, CRAK, HECO, SOP, UOP, NANR, ERGF, ERYY, FTXN, JHME, XE