Futures up ahead of more Fedspeak

U.S. stock index futures are 0.1% higher as investors look ahead to more Fedspeak and earnings, including Disney.

Speeches will be heard today from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Boston's Eric Rosengren and Dallas' Rob Kaplan.

Oil is up 0.2% at $46.52/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1224/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.39%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV