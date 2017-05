Comparable sales increased 1.7% at Party City (NYSE:PRTY) in Q1 to top the 1.4% mark expected by analysts. Total retail sales were up 6.2%, while net third-party wholesale revenue was flat.

The company says its "share of shelf" rose 200 bps to 77.4% during the quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased 30 bps to 37.0%.

Looking ahead, Party City expects 2017 revenue of $2.35B to $2.45B and EPS of $1.23 to $1.30.

