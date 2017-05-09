More on Plug Power's Q1

Net loss of $24.1M, or -$0.13 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $11.8M, or -$0.07 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities was $23.9M, compared to a usage of $6.9M in Q1 of 2016.

439 total GenDrive units were deployed in Q1 vs. 834 units during a period a year earlier. Two PPA sites were installed vs. three PPA sites a year ago.

Confirmed guidance for 2017: $130M in GAAP revenue and 8%-12% of GAAP gross margin; $325M in bookings; $25M-$35M of net cash used in operating and investing activities.

PLUG -17.3% premarket

Q1 results