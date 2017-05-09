Flat YTD traffic at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports an adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.4M in Q1 to miss the consensus estimate for a $12.2M drop.

Attendance was down 15% during the quarter, due in part to a calendar shift of Easter into Q2 and resulting changes in school spring breaks. YTD attendance through the end of April is flat.

Revenue per capita fell 0.6% to $66.41. Admission per capita was down 1.2% to $41.01, while in-park per capita spending increased 0.5% to $25.40.

SeaWorld sees full year adjusted EBITDA of $330M to $360M vs. $358M consensus. The company says it's still on pace to achieve cost optimization program target, which is expected to result in $40M in net savings by the end of 2018.

