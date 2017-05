Allergan Q1 revenues up 5%; earnings down 1,516%; cash flow down 42%; non-GAAP earning guidance raised

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Q1 results ($M): Total Revenues: 3,572.9 (+5.1%); U.S. Specialized Therapeutics: 1,482.0 (+14.1%); U.S. General Medicine: 1,345.8 (-7.4%); International: 737.3 (+9.5%).

U.S. Specialized Therapeutics: Eye Care: 553.1 (+3.8%); Total Medical Aesthetics: 490.1 (+31.1%); Neuroscience & Urology: 334.7 (+9.1%).

U.S. General Medicine: Gastrointestinal: 387.5 (-4.0%); Central Nervous System: 309.1 (-3.9%); Diversified Brands: 299.0 (-27.3%); Women's Health: 244.7 (-7.2%).

Net Income: (2,634.8) (-999%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,195.8 (-4.3%); EPS: (7.86) (-999%); Non-GAAP EPS: 3.35 (+12.0%); CF Ops: 723.3 (-42.3%).

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $15.8B - 16.0B from $15.5B - 15.8B; EPS: ($10.20 - 9.70) from ($1.80 - 1.30); Non-GAAP EPS: $15.85 - 16.35 from $15.80 - 16.30.

Shares are up a fraction premarket on light volume.