Essent Group gets two-notch upgrade at BAML

via Bloomberg

Analyst Mihir Bhatia throws in the towel on his bearish thesis for Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) with an upgrade to Buy from Underperform. Bhatia had previously expected normalizing credit to lead to re-rating inline with mortgage insurance peers, but it hasn't happened. ESNT is leading the MI sector by a wide margin this year with a 7.4% advance .

The credit environment remains favorable, and should stay so for the near-to-medium term, he says.