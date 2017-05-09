Analysts weigh in on Model 3 margins

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi warns that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have difficulty hitting 25% gross margins on the Model 3 in the near to medium term due to the high battery costs and an elevated selling mix of the lower-priced versions of the sedan.

He also notes that Tesla benefits at the moment from lease accounting, which could reverse in the long term.

Bernstein rates Tesla at Market Perform and is in with a $250 price target on the EV seller.

Earlier this week, Evercore expressed confidence that Tesla could hit its 30% margin target on the Model S and maintain a company-wide margin level above 25% after the Model 3 is introduced as the benefit of mass production factors in.

Not a direct comparison to Tesla's non-GAAP ex-ZEV margin rate at all, but for reference Ford reported an automotive segment operating margin of 6.7% last year.