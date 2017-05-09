Reuters: Shell testing Nigeria's Forcados oil pipeline for restart

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is testing Nigeria's Trans Forcados crude export pipeline for a potential restart, with the Astro Perseus tanker expected to load the first cargo by the weekend, Reuters reports.

Forcados had produced 200K-240K bbl/day before attacks damaged the pipeline in February 2016 and again in October.

A full resumption of Forcados could complicate matters for OPEC, which meets later this month to determine whether to extend production cuts beyond June, or potentially deepen them; Libya and Nigeria were exempt from the original cuts.

