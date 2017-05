American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reports revenue passenger miles increased 3.1% to 18.6B in April. Domestic RPMs fell 0.8%, while Pacific RPMs shot up 28%.

Capacity was up 0.8% to 22.6B available seat miles during the month. Domestic ASMs were down 1.6%.

April load factor +180 bps to 82.2%. YTD load factor +20 bps to 80.0%.

The company expects Q2 revenue per available seat mile to be up between 3.5% to 5.5%, up from a prior view for 3.0% to 5.0% growth.