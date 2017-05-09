More on RESI's Q1

The transformation into a pure-play owner of single-family rentals continues. During Q1, RESI agreed to the purchase of up to 3.5K rental homes and has closed on 757 of those.

Also closed was the sale of 556 mortgages to a third party. The company also awarded the sale of up to 2,384 loans with aggregate UPB of $574.4M to a third party.

Also sold were 413 non-rental REO properties.

$2.3M worth of stock bought back during quarter, bringing total repurchases to $48.9M.

Shares flat premarket