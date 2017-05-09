Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Tocagen (Pending:TOCA) initiated with Outperform rating and $28 (65% upside) price target by Evercore ISI.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) downgraded to Neutral with a $10 (0% upside) price target by Mizuho Securities.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) downgraded to Underperform by Wedbush with a $54 (24% downside risk) price target on the heels of its disclosure of a death from cerebral edema in CAR-T study.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) downgraded to Neutral with an $85 (1% upside) price target by B. Riley.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) downgraded to Market Perform by Oppenheimer.

