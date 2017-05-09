FDA OKs NANT cancer vaccine IND; NantKwest ahead 9% premarket

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) is up 9% premarket, albeit on only 800 shares, on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has approved its NANT Cancer Vaccine IND application.

An 80-subject Phase 1/2 clinical trial will commence momentarily. The co-primary endpoints are safety measures and objective response rate. Per ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date is December 2018.

According to the company, the NANT Cancer Vaccine induces immunogenic cancer cell death by activating the innate and adaptive immune system. It adds that it is the first combination immunotherapy protocol to orchestrate the delivery of metronomic low-dose radiation and chemotherapy with molecularly informed, tumor-associated antigen vaccines and natural killer cells.