Seeing a threat from a Boeing mid-market jet

Weeks after delivering its first A321neo, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has already begun talking to suppliers about enhanced versions called A321neo-plus and, most recently, A321neo-plus-plus, Reuters reports.

The latter could be rolled out if Boeing (NYSE:BA) does go ahead with plans for an all-new plane seating 220-260 passengers.

The U.S. planemaker hopes a new mid-market jet would not only recapture business served by the extinct 757, but address a wider gap between single-aisle jets that seat up to 200 people and twin-aisle jets that start at around 250 seats.