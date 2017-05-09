3G Capital to take the friendly M&A path

3G Capital says it will only make friendly deals in the future after failing to land Unilever (UN, UL) for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

"We don’t need to go anywhere that we are not welcome by shareholders in order to do a deal," says 3G CEO and Kraft Chairman Alex Behring.

The less disruptive path tipped by 3G could have implications for a wide range of companies seen trading with a M&A premium. That list includes General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg (NYSE:K), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in various short-term and long-term scenarios of 3G pulling the strings on a mega-merger.

"We will evaluate any opportunity that makes strategic sense, always with the objective of growing for the long term whether in the US or internationally," notes Behring in a rare public update on 3G strategy.

