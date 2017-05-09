Gordon Haskett sees upside for Whole Foods

Gordon Haskett dives into the grocery sector with fresh coverage on Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM).

Analyst Chuck Grom initiates Whole Foods with a Buy rating and $42 price target. He points to the potential for Jana to push through positive changes and benefits from the new store growth plan. "While the stock is up 18% post the JANA stake, we think it has room to run higher and see a win/win scenario for owning shares presently. Our $42 PT is based on ~11x our 2017E EBITDA or a little under 10x what WFM generated just two years ago," writes Grom.