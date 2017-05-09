FDA wants to see more data on IV SCY-078, mid-stage study in invasive Candida delayed until 2018; SCYNEXIS down 27% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) slumps 27% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement after the close yesterday that the FDA wants to review more data on its intravenous formulation of lead product candidate SCY-078 which will extend the planned start of a Phase 2 study in invasive Candida infection until 2018.

The FDA placed the program on clinical hold in March after thrombotic events were observed in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.

Previously: SCYNEXIS' IV SCY-078 on clinical hold pending investigation of adverse events in early-stage study; shares down 31% after hours (March 2)