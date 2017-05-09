Gordon Haskett positive on Sprouts Farmers Market

Gordon Haskett takes a crack at Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a new note.

Analyst Chuck Grom begins coverage on Sprouts with an Accumulate rating and $27 price target.

"As grocer models go, SFM is uniquely positioned vis-à-vis its ultra-competitive produce business (~25% of sales), where items are priced at a 20-30% discount to peers, serving as a nice traffic driver," writes Grom. Though the company's high mix of fresh/healthy offerings line up with consumer trends, an "above-average" level of price volatility could drag on margins, warns Grom.

Add it all up and Gordon Haskett notes that "while shares have rallied ~23% YTD (largely from takeout speculation in March), we like the fundamental upside from here and see any LBO speculation as pure support."