Allot Communications -7.5% as Q1 earnings miss

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) has fallen 7.5% premarket after posting Q1 earnings where its loss widened slightly on revenues that declined nearly 20% and missed.

Net loss (non-GAAP) came to $3.6M, vs. a loss of $1.8M a year ago. Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 68%.

Book-to-bill ratio improved above 1 for the first time since Q4 2015.

It noted it was chosen by Telefonica for network security in five major markets during the quarter, suggesting the security products are "gaining traction and the right growth engine for our company."

Net cash and equivalents came to $111.7M.

It reiterated full-year guidance for revenues of $80M-$84M (vs. $82.2M consensus), with the second half expected to be better than the first, and a book-to-bill ratio over 1 for the year.

