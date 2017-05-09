Stocks inch higher amid stable global commodity prices

Stocks again open with little movement, following yesterday's small gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite which nevertheless were enough to finish at new closing highs; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq +0.2% .

In Europe, U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% , Germany's DAX +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.2% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Valeant Pharma ( +13% ), Marriott ( +5.1% ) and Office Depot ( +6.4% ) are among the top performers in the early going after beating earnings expectations.

U.S. Treasury prices are just below their flatlines, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.40%.

U.S. crude oil -0.4% at $46.24/bbl, as global commodity prices are mostly stable.

Still ahead: JOLTS survey, wholesale trade