Burger King and McDonald's in mobile ordering race

Burger King (NYSE:QSR) could only be months away from the roll-out of a mobile payment platform after testing the concept in the Miami area over the last few months, according to Bloomberg.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is planning a national mobile payment platform launch in Q4. The promise of the company's mobile initiative is a lynchpin of some of the positive ratings on MCD from Wall Street.

Fast-food chains are looking to replicate the smashing success of the mobile ordering apps at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA).

Related ETF: MENU