Amazon.com unveils smart speaker with screen for $230

As expected yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN +0.6% ) has unveiled its smart speaker-with-a-screen, the Echo Show.

The product, a 41-ounce monitor with a 7-inch touchscreen, stereo speakers and the familiar multi-microphone setup for accepting voice commands, will ship June 28 for $230, though the company is offering $100 off a bundle of two. It comes in either white or black.

The product promises to show video flash briefings as well as YouTube videos and access to a user's security cameras, and offers the ability to call others that have an Echo or the Alexa app.

It follows in Amazon's voice-control family on the Echo Dot and Tap, along with the recent Echo Look speaker-with-a-camera (but no screen). Meanwhile, the original Echo speaker is on sale for $150 until May 13, from the usual $180.

Yesterday brought news of Microsoft's entry into the area, via a smart speaker from Samsung called the Invoke, set to come out in the fall and offer calling via Skype.