Chase ups stakes (again) in credit card reward battle

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is now offering (through August 6 for now) 100K Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Sapphire cardholders who open a mortgage with the bank. The Points Guy figures Ultimate Rewards points are worth about 2.1 cents each, meaning that 100K bonus is worth just north of $2K.

According to Pam Codispoti, the president of Chase Branded Cards, half of Sapphire customers are millennials who may be looking to purchase their first home soon.

For now, the rewards war is proving costly (JPMorgan figures Sapphire cost it $200M in Q4), but the bank and high-end competitor American Express (NYSE:AXP) are looking for longer-run payoff as the rewards-conscious customers they capture today, stick around.