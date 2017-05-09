Brazil judge tosses injunction against Petrobras fuel distribution unit sale

Petrobras (PBR -0.5% ) says a Brazilian federal court threw out an injunction intended to prevent the sale of its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, paving the way for the company to continue its divestment plan.

PBR says the court ended the case without ruling on the merits after the company maintained that it already was reworking the asset sale plan in question after to a ruling by a federal audit court.

Separately, PBR says the head of its operation in Bolivia was placed under house arrest over a payment dispute with a supplier.