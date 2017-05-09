Brookdale Senior +6.6% after results; review process continues

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $198.3M was up 8.5% Y/Y. Excluding integration, transactions, and transaction-related and strategic project costs, adjusted EBITDA of $206M was up 1.6%.

Adjusted free cash flow of $63.4M more than doubled that of Q1 one year ago.

Full-year guidance is reiterated: Adjusted EBITDA (excl. those costs) of $670M-$710M; adjusted free cash flow of $140M-$170M.

The strategic review process remains ongoing, says CEO Andy Smith.

Conference call was underway at 10 ET.

