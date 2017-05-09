Hertz Global plunges on pricing concerns

Concerns on weak car rental prices continue to hang over Hertz Global (HTZ -15.6% ) as shares plunge to a new 52-week low. The company reported that prices in the U.S. fell 3% in Q1.

Analysts say that they are feeling exposed by the lack of guidance from Hertz and uncertainty around residual values.

The largest Hertz holders are Carl Icahn (35% stake), Gamco (7%), PAR Capital (7%) and Vanguard (6%) per Bloomberg data. Don't expect that group to be totally quiet.

