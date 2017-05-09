Sanofi latest drugmaker to commit to modest price increases

The Financial Times reports that Sanofi (SNY +0.4% ) has pledged to constrain the increases for its U.S. drugs at or below the growth projection for healthcare inflation this year (~5.4%).

Chief Olivier Brandicourt says, "I believe Sanofi’s pricing principles are another important step in increasing transparency and understanding of the biopharmaceutical ecosystem. I hope they will set a standard for others to follow, to ensure access and affordability for the patients we serve."