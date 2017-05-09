Sanofi latest drugmaker to commit to modest price increases

The Financial Times reports that Sanofi (SNY +0.4%) has pledged to constrain the increases for its U.S. drugs at or below the growth projection for healthcare inflation this year (~5.4%).
Chief Olivier Brandicourt says, "I believe Sanofi’s pricing principles are another important step in increasing transparency and understanding of the biopharmaceutical ecosystem. I hope they will set a standard for others to follow, to ensure access and affordability for the patients we serve."
Other members of Big Pharma (e.g. AbbVie, Allergan) have also pledged to cap their annual price increases after being in the crosshairs of U.S. lawmakers. Drug prices became a front burner political issue after Mylan N.V. (MYL +1.1%) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +14.6%) were singled out for their aggressive price hikes.