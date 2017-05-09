Energy Transfer Partners upgraded to Buy at Stifel on unit count clarification

Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -0.7% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target, raised from $23, at Stifel, citing improved distribution coverage expectations following further discussions with management and receiving clarification on ETP's pro-forma unit count, as well as more favorable view on valuation.

ETP and Sunoco Logistics closed their merger on April 28, and the combined entity was going to retire 67M units, or ~6% of units outstanding, in conjunction with the merger; after ETP's earnings call, the company filed a 10-Q with 1.17B units outstanding, which was well above the firm's estimated starting point for unit issuance assumptions running through 2018.

Stifel says after ETP followed up its inquiry, the company highlighted 67M SXL units held at legacy ETP had not been retired as of the 10-Q date.