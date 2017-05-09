Report: Petrobras looks to sell $1.2B Texas refinery for $200M

Petrobras (PBR +0.8% ) reportedly is looking to sell its refinery in Pasadena, Tex., for less than $200M, after purchasing the plant for $1.2B in two installments in 2006 and 2012.

The acquisition is being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors, who say the refinery cost many times what it was worth and that bribes may have been paid as part of the purchase.

A sale nevertheless could bring PBR a bit closer to its goal of divesting up to $21B in assets by the end of 2018 as it tries to cut debt and focus on core activities.