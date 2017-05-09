Home Capital Group to sell more than $1B in loans; shares spike 25%

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) has agreed to sell up to C$1.5B of mortgages to an unidentified buyer. Said buyer has expressed interest in expanding the deal at a later date.

Alongside that news, the lender says deposits are expected to have fallen to $146M today. Liquid assets stand at about $1.1B - combine that with $600M still undrawn on the emergency $2B credit line, and Home Capital Group has available liquidity and credit capacity of $1.7B.