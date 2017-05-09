BARDA extends support of development of Cerus' INTERCEPT RBCs

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) exercises additional options under its contract with Cerus (CERS +2.3% ) for the development of INTERCEPT red blood cells (RBCs). The new options are valued at $46.6M while the total value of the five-year contract will be valued as high as $186M.

The funds will support a Phase 3 study to assess the RBCs for the treatment of anemia in cardiovascular surgery patients and a UK-based study in patients undergoing exchange transfusion for sickle cell disease.

Another Phase 3, called RedeS, is comparing INTERCEPT RBCs to conventional RBCs in areas at risk for the Zika virus.