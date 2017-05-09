BAML recommends caution on self-storage players; downgrades LSI

via Bloomberg
Supply is the main risk to companies' guidance of stabilizing rent growth in H2 and next year, says analyst Juan Sanabria. Texas seems most at-risk, with NYC and Florida also deserving caution.
The self-storage players have recently noted slower traffic and the need to boost advertising to maintain occupancies.
Sanabria recommends equalweighting self-storage within REITs.
Looking at individual names, he downgrades Life Storage (LSI -0.5%) to Neutral from Buy (in part thanks to Texas exposure), with the price target cut to $82 from $95. He cuts the PT on Public Storage (PSA -0.5%) to $219 from $232; on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to $83 from $86; on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to $27.75 from $28 (seriously?).