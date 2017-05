Harmony Gold (HMY -1.4% ) says its FY 2017 gold production guidance of 1.05M oz. is "well in reach," with YTD production of 812K oz. at a cash operating cost of $996/oz.

HMY says Q/Q gold production was 7% lower mainly due to the customary slow start up after the December holidays.

HMY also says it recorded a YTD 8% operating free cash flow margin, strengthened by gold hedging agreements in place.

In recent months, HMY has lost production at its Kusasalethu gold mine following a strike.