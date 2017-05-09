Frontier Communications -6.5% as Jericho Capital's Sohn short pick

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is off 6.5% after the Sohn Conference yesterday featured it as a pick, but not in a positive light.

Josh Resnick of Jericho Capital made the company his short pick, foretelling a bankruptcy ahead as the company is pinched by increasing competition and the debt it took on from acquiring wireline operations from Verizon.

He's been short for years, he says -- and in just over two years, the stock has gone from over $8 to $1.43 today.

The company's dealing with "monstrous" debt of about $18B, and net debt to EBITDA is headed to a multiple of six next year, from four now. Next up, he predicts: eliminating the dividend and then breaking covenants.