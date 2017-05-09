Tight B.C. election puts Trans Mountain, other energy projects at risk

British Columbia Premier Clark’s push to expand oil pipelines and develop a liquefied natural gas industry on Canada’s Pacific Coast is at risk as she faces a tight election battle today with John Horgan, who vows to turn back the clock on energy projects.

Horgan and the New Democratic Party which has pledged to impose a 2% tax on real estate "speculators," kill Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.1% ) Trans Mountain oil pipeline, and wants Malaysia's Petronas to find a new site for a proposed $27B liquefied natural gas export terminal.

"We will use every tool in our toolbox to stop the project from going ahead," the NDP platform says of Trans Mountain, citing a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic and environmental risks it says would outweigh the benefits to the province.