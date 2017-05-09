World Acceptance fries the shorts after earnings beat; shares rise 25%

FQ4 net income of $31.9M or 3.64 per share vs. $29.8M and $3.42 a year earlier.
Same-store revenues up 1.3% Y/Y. Interest and fee income of $121.5M fell 1.6%, with a decrease in loans and unfavorable currency moves responsible.
Accounts 61+ days past due in U.S. rose to 5% from 4.4% a year earlier; on a consolidated basis, they rose to 5.5% from 4.7%. Allowance to net loans rises to 9.4% from 9%.
Company continues to see elevated net charge-offs (it stopped making collection visits in Dec. 2015), but did see an improvement in FQ4 vs. a year earlier, with net charge-offs as a percent of loans falling to 15.4% from 18.9%.
World Acceptance (WRLD +24.9%)
Other players: Ieg Holdings (OTCQB:IEGH +6.5%), OneMain (OMF +0.4%), Enova (ENVA +2.5%), EZCORP (EZPW -1.7%)
Previously: World Acceptance beats by $0.97, beats on revenue (May 9)