AbbVie's upadacitinib shows positive effect in treatment-resistant Crohn's patients in mid-stage study

Preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, CELEST, assessing AbbVie's (ABBV -0.2% ) upadacitinib (ABT-494) in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease showed an encouraging treatment effect. The data are being presented today at Digestive Disease Week in Chicago.

22% (n=8/36) of patients who received 24 mg of upadacitinib twice daily for 16 weeks achieved endoscopic remission compared to 0% (n=0/37) for placebo (p <=0.01). 27% (n=10/37) of patients treated with 6 mg twice daily achieved clinical remission versus 11% (n=4/37) for placebo but the results were not statistically significant (p<=0.10). The estimated study completion date is April 2018.

The company intends to advance the JAK1 inhibitor into Phase 3 development.