$50B in energy projects stalled as Trump finally moves to fill vacancies

Pres. Trump has nominated a longtime aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell and a state utility regulator to serve on the FERC, bringing the agency closer to regaining its power to rule on natural gas pipelines and utility mergers.

The agency has been without a quorum since early February, and the confirmation process still could take 2-3 months if expedited; the last time a commissioner was confirmed, in 2014, it took six months.

More than $50B of project applications are pending before the FERC, including an application for the $2B Nexus gas line in the Midwest, developed by DTE Energy (DTE -0.2% ) and Spectra Energy (ENB -1% ), which is scheduled to start by year-end.

Other stalled projects include the $1B PennEast Pipeline, owned by UGI Corp. (UGI), New Jersey Resources (NJR -1.4% ), South Jersey Industries (SJI -1.8% ), Southern Co. (SO +0.1% ) and Spectra Energy Partners (SEP -1.2% ); TransCanada's (TRP -0.8% ) $850M WB Express; and Chesapeake Utilities' (CPK -1.2% ) $100M Eastern Shore expansion project, which expected approval in the first half of the year.