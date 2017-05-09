$50B in energy projects stalled as Trump finally moves to fill vacancies

Pres. Trump has nominated a longtime aide to Sen. Mitch McConnell and a state utility regulator to serve on the FERC, bringing the agency closer to regaining its power to rule on natural gas pipelines and utility mergers.
The agency has been without a quorum since early February, and the confirmation process still could take 2-3 months if expedited; the last time a commissioner was confirmed, in 2014, it took six months.
More than $50B of project applications are pending before the FERC, including an application for the $2B Nexus gas line in the Midwest, developed by DTE Energy (DTE -0.2%) and Spectra Energy (ENB -1%), which is scheduled to start by year-end.
Other stalled projects include the $1B PennEast Pipeline, owned by UGI Corp. (UGI), New Jersey Resources (NJR -1.4%), South Jersey Industries (SJI -1.8%), Southern Co. (SO +0.1%) and Spectra Energy Partners (SEP -1.2%); TransCanada's (TRP -0.8%) $850M WB Express; and Chesapeake Utilities' (CPK -1.2%) $100M Eastern Shore expansion project, which expected approval in the first half of the year.
Two major pipelines - the $3.5B Mountain Valley pipeline, developed by EQT Midstream Partners (EQM -1.2%) and NextEra Energy (NEE -0.1%), among others; and the $4.5B Atlantic Coast pipeline, to be developed by a group including Dominion Resources (D -0.6%) and DUke Energy (DUK -0.4%) - are expected to receive final environmental reviews in June, and could be caught in a bottleneck for receiving construction permits later this year.