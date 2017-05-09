Connecticut lawmakers to vote on direct sale bill

The Connecticut legislative finance commitee approved a bill that allows Tesla (TSLA +3.9% ) to sell electric vehicles directly to the public, setting up the legislation for a pitched battle in the state's House of Representatives.

Naturally, dealerships groups in the state oppose the measure and have lobbyists working in overdrive to block its passing, while proponents point to the implication of losing sales taxes to Tesla buyers who go to New York or Massachusetts.

The expected result of the voting appears to be too close to call.