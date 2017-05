Q1 net income of $11.8M or $0.52 per share vs. $11.7M and $0.57 one year ago. Estimates were for $0.50.

Home closings down 9.8% Y/Y to 761; revenues of $162.9M edged higher, though, thanks to ASP rising 11.2% to $214K.

Adjusted gross margin of 28% up 130 basis points Y/Y.

Outlook: Expect to close more than 4.7K homes this year, with EPS of $4-$4.50. Adjusted gross margin of 26.5%-28.5%. ASP of $210K-$220K.

Conference call at 12:30 ET

