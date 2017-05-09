AeroVironment introduces palm-sized surveillance drone for U.S. military

Drone-maker AeroVironment (AVAV +0.1% ) unveils a small four-rotor surveillance helicopter that can be carried in a small pouch and launched from the palm of a hand.

AVAV says delivered 20 of the 5-oz. Snipe unmanned aircraft to its first U.S. government client in April; it does not identify the buyer, but Aviation Week has reported that AVAV was developing prototypes for the U.S. Army.

The smaller size and simplicity of operation means the device can used by ordinary soldiers, offering squads and other small military units the kind of surveillance capacity previously reserved for larger military units, where drones are operated by specialists.